Malaysian HC donates essential educational materials to IMC

ISLAMABAD - The High Commission of Malay­sia in Pakistan under the Ma­laysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), donated essential educational materials to Islamabad Model College for Girls, located in Quaid-i-Azam University Colony, Islamabad.

The donation included 60 chairs and 10 tables for pre­school children, 30 stationery-filled goodie bags, and a fresh coat of paint for the classrooms, aims to enhance the learning en­vironment for the students and support the institution’s educa­tional goals, said a news release.

Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, the High Commis­sioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, has handed over the donated items at the school premises. The event witnessed the pres­ence of former participants of Pakistan’s MTCP program along­side dedicated staff members of the High Commission.

Addressing the event, Am­bassador Azhar Mazlan un­derscored Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to fostering educa­tional advancement in Pakistan.

He expressed his delight in supporting education and em­powering young minds through this donation. He emphasised the importance of education in shaping the future of communi­ties and countries, highlighting Malaysia’s commitment to pro­moting education globally.

The Headmistress of Islam­abad Model College for Girls expressed her gratitude for the donation, noting that it will sig­nificantly improve the learning experience of the students. She praised the longstanding rela­tions between Malaysia and Pakistan and thanked the High Commission for their continu­ous support.

The donation ceremony served as a symbol of the strong ties be­tween Malaysia and Pakistan, and the shared commitment to education and development.