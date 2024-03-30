Minhaj University Lahore appoints Distinguished Professors

LAHORE - In recognition of their contribution to education, peace and security, Minhaj University Lahore of Pakistan is honoured to appoint three academics and practioners as its inaugural Distinguished Professors. On March 29, 2024, Minhaj University Lahore’s Deputy Chairman, BOG, Prof. Dr Hussain Mohi ud Din Qadri appointed the fifth Executive President of the Maldives Dr Muhammad Waheed Hassan Manik, Indonesian Home Affairs Minister Prof General Tito Karnavian and Professor Rohan Gunaratna as Distinguished Professors.

Dr Waheed who received his PhD from Stanford University in the US was the president of the Maldives and previously served with UNICEF, UNDP and UNESCO.

Dr Tito who received his PhD from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore was previously Chief of Police, Chief of the National Counter Terrorism Agency and Chief of the Special Detachment 88 in Indonesia.

Professor Gunaratna who received his PhD from the University of St Andrews was the Founding Head of the International Center for Political Violence and Terrorism Research and a Professor of Security Studies at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies at NTU.

“They have distinguished themselves in their fields of study and work and Minhaj University Lahore honours them by appointing them as distinguished professors”, said MUL’s Deputy Chairman, Prof. Dr. Hussain Mohi ud Din Qadri. Dr. Qadri added, “To build a harmonious world, we need to raise a generation of leaders committed to global peace and harmony and the university requests their guidance.”

Founded in 1986 by Shaykh ul Islam Prof. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri, Minhaj University has eleven faculties - Computer Science & Information Technology, Basic Sciences & Mathematics, Economics & Management Sciences, Social Sciences & Humanities, Languages, Shariah & Islamic Studies, Engineering, Allied Health Sciences, Applied Sciences, Law and Pharmacy and offering more than 150 undergraduate and post graduate programs under these faculties. Minhaj University Lahore is the first university in Pakistan to build a School of Peace and Counter Terrorism Studies. To promote moderation, toleration, and coexistence, Minhaj University also hosts a series of international conferences.