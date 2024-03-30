Saturday, March 30, 2024
Multan DC ordersmaking water filtration plants functional immediately

Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Multan Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Rizwan Qa­deer directed departments concerned to make all the water purification plants functional immediately. He expressed these views while presiding over meeting of district departments. Man­aging Director Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Chief Officers Municipal Corporation, District Coun­cil and Education Depart­ment Officers participated in the meeting. The DC said that 343 water purification plants were fully operational across the district. He said that the survey of water pu­rification plants which were closed due to technical fail­ure has been completed. He said that district depart­ments have been given ul­timatum to make their re­spective plants functional immediately. He ordered that resurvey and water tests be carried out in rural areas. He directed to seek services of private sector for the func­tioning of plants established in educational institutions. Municipal Committees of Shujabad and Jalalpur have been asked to submit cer­tificates for activation of wa­ter purification plants. The budget would be allocated for repairing, maintenance and replacement of filters of water purification plants, he concluded.

Staff Reporter

