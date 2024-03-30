Saturday, March 30, 2024
Murad Saeed allowed to contest Senate election

Web Desk
11:50 AM | March 30, 2024
National

Nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed for Senate election have been approved.

The Appellate Tribunal has issued a written verdict in this regard.  

The tribunal rejected all the eight objections against the PTI leader. The tribunal, in its verdict, said the signatures of the attester and endorser on the papers were genuine.   

Saeed has deposited the penalty amount imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). 

In the written ruling, it was said that absconders had the right to contest the elections. "Papers cannot be rejected on the basis of absconding."

The tribunal said Murad Saeed had also revealed his assets and the documents submitted by him through power of attorney also were correct.

