Mustafa Klair shines as runner-up athlete of the year at LGS JT

LAHORE - Mustafa Ali Klair continues family legacy, named as the second-best athlete of the year at LGS School JT Branch.

Mustafa, carrying forward the es­teemed legacy of his father, Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair, has achieved another sig­nificant milestone by securing the title of the second-best athlete of the year at LGS School JT Branch. Mustafa’s relent­less dedication, perseverance, and pro­found passion for sports have propelled him to this distinguished accolade, fur­ther cementing his family’s illustrious reputation in the realm of athletics.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude and profound excitement for this remark­able achievement, Mustafa Klair said: “I remain steadfast in my aspiration to proudly represent Pakistan on the in­ternational stage, thus perpetuating my family’s enduring legacy in sports.”

He attributed his remarkable success to the benevolent blessings of Allah Al­mighty and graciously acknowledged the pivotal roles played by his brother, the dedicated coaching staff at the school, and, above all, his parents for their all-out support at every pivotal juncture of his journey. “I am now determined to carve out a significant place for myself in the history of athletics. I am hopeful that my passion and dedication will help me achieve big in my future athletic career.”

LGS School JT Branch prides itself on being a center of educational and extra­curricular excellence, committed to the holistic development of its students.

The institution is equipped with top-tier facilities and a devoted faculty, creat­ing an ideal environment for students to excel in sports, arts, and academics alike.