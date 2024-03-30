NAB Lahore DG vows justice and compensation for victims

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore held its monthly open court session here on Friday, addressing grievances of victims defraud­ed in the housing sector and investment schemes.

The Director-General of NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh, personally listened to all complainants and issued on the spot directives.

The victims from various housing societies, including Pak Arab Housing Society, Palm Vista Housing, Al-Rehm­an Garden, Al-Haram Garden, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing, Al-Jalil Garden, Formanites Hous­ing Society, and Govt Coopera­tive Housing Society, Lasani Chicks, Doubel Shah and oth­ers participated in the session.

The DG reported that 2,300 victims of the Pak Arab Hous­ing Society have already been distributed Rs 1.67 billion, with an additional recovery of Rs 540 million completed. Despite a hopeful outlook for significant recoveries in the case, progress has been hin­dered by a court stay order obtained by the main accused.

An official inquiry has been initiated for 218 claimants against the administration of Palm Vista Housing, where victims were defrauded through membership forms. NAB Lahore has also request­ed special leniency in NAB rules against the adminis­tration of Al-Haram Garden, which, upon approval, will en­able disciplinary action.

NAB Lahore is eager to take priority actions against the Al-Haram Garden administra­tion to promptly redress the victims’ losses. Complaints against the administration of Khayaban-e-Amin indicate that despite payments made years ago for plots and flats, ownership rights were not granted. Continuous contact with the administration sug­gests that redress for all af­fected parties will soon be possible. Swift actions are being taken by NAB Lahore against Al-Rehman Garden’s administration, with positive outcomes expected. Directives were issued by the DG NAB on complaints from the victims of Al-Jalil Garden on the spot. In the case of Lasani Chicks, NAB Lahore has filed a reference in the accountability court worth over Rs 4 billion, which is cur­rently under trial.