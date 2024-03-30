Naqvi briefs China’s interagency team on Besham attack probe

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday met China’s interagency team that has arrived in Islamabad to investigate the deadly suicide attack that killed five Chinese nationals in the Bisham area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the minister visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to brief the special investigation team regarding the probe conducted so far on the terror attack.

Earlier this week, five Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Dam project and one Pakistani – their driver – were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into their bus in Shangla district. No militant organization has accepted responsi­bility for the attack so far. This is the second terrorist attack on Chi­nese nationals working on the project since July 2021.The interior min­ister also discussed with the team about the over­all security measures be­ing taken for the securi­ty of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. The statement quoting him said that the government of Pakistan would bring to book the culprits and perpetrators of the Shan­gla attack. Naqvi also met the Chinese ambassador in Islamabad and updat­ed him about the probe being conducted into the attack. Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of For­eign Affairs in a briefing, held in Beijing, told jour­nalists that they had dis­patched an interagency team to Pakistan after the attack, which arrived in Islamabad on March 28. The ministry said that the team has started engag­ing fully in the emergency response work with the embassy in Pakistan and companies concerned. Af­ter the attack, China had demanded a thorough probe into the incident besides enhancing securi­ty for its citizens.