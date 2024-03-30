Saturday, March 30, 2024
Nawaz Sharif's picture on Kisan Card challenged in LHC

Web Desk
8:48 PM | March 30, 2024
National

The move to place the picture of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the newly launched Kisan Card has been challenged in the Lahore High Court. 

A citizen named Mashkoor Hussain moved the LHC through a lawyer. The chief minister, provincial government and Nawaz Sharif were made respondents in the petition. 

The petitioner prayed that the public funds could not be used for personal publicity and it's against the law to paste the picture of Nawaz Sharif on Kisan Card. 

The petitioner prayed that the Punjab government should be directed to stop issuing Kisan Card with the picture of Nawaz Sharif

He urged the LHC to direct the authorities to stop printing the Kisan Card till the final decision of the case. 

