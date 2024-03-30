Saturday, March 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969MW

Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969MW
Our Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project achieved its maximum generation capacity of 969MW yesterday. The 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydel Power Station was stopped on January 10, 2024, for inspection of its 3.5-km-long tailrace tunnel. The inspec­tion was started during the current low-flow season and continued till early March.

Following resumption of its operation early this month after inspection of the tail race tunnel (TRT), the project is continu­ously in operation as per the availability of water and contributing electricity to the national grid, especially during Sehr and Iftar of the holy month of Ramazan. 

Taking advantage of the low-flow sea­son, operation of Neelum Jhelum Hydro­electric Project was stopped on January 10 for inspection of the rehabilitated tail race tunnel. The Neelum-Jhelum power station generates an average 90MW electricity in January. Therefore, the impact of the clo­sure during low flow season was negligible on the national grid. Subsequently, the de­tailed inspection was successfully carried out prior to resumption of generation from the project early this month. Most impor­tantly, International Panel of Experts also inspected the tail race tunnel. 

SPSC’s Assistant Controller II arrested after court denies bail

Neelum Jhelum is a unique hydropower project with 90% being underground under high mountains over burden. The project, completed in 2018 on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, comprises of a Dam at Nauseri, an underground waterway system consisting of 52-km long tunnels and an underground powerhouse at Chattar Kalas with four power generating units of 242.25 MW each. With average annual energy gen­eration of 4.6 billion units, Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project has so far been gener­ated 19.562 billion units of green and clean electricity, thus, significantly contributing to meet electricity requirements of the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711684328.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024