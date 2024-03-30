A new education policy is in the pipeline. The prime fo­cus of the policy, which is yet to be crafted by the Min­istry of Education, lies on skill learning and even at­tracting foreign investors to design and deliver skill programs. Considering that the world is now a skill-based economy and conventional education is subtly being taken over by this new dynamic, the framework of the upcoming education policy is well-formed and informed.

However, we do not know yet how the issue of out-of-school children will be tackled by the new policy. Expressing alarm over a worrisome number of children out of school falls short of a suf­ficient response. It is unfortunate that over the years, Pakistan’s education budget allocation has been tight. This restrained al­location to education and statistical comparisons exist that tell how small an amount Pakistan dedicates to its education sector compared with other small economies of Asia, is the reason why we have stark numbers of school dropouts and OOSC.

Unless enough resources are drawn towards primary and secondary education, the literacy rate will drop and the prob­lem will persist. Though education financing also emerged as a discussion point in the meeting hosted by the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC), it remains to be seen how the provinces view these developments. Education falls under the jurisdiction of provinces and an initial objection has already been tabled by Raza Rabbani.

If the division of powers between the centre and the provinces stirs up a debate regarding the new education policy, the policy will likely become subject to controversy. However, the impor­tant point here is that the Federal Ministry has been directed by SIFC to take into confidence all the stakeholders in laying down the new policy. So instead of adding to the list of controversial matters, it would be very wise if the provinces and the centre simply cooperate to fix the rot in the education sector. At the end of the day, all that matters is that children get an education; the kind that empowers and equips them with skills. Only this will improve the overall human resource canvas of the country.