NMU VC forms committee to submit report on PIBC issue

Our Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024
MULTAN  -  Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mehnaz Khakwani con­stituted a three-member committee to delve into the perturbing issue that emerged after the mass resignation of five faculty members against the Execu­tive Director appointment. The committee comprises the Head of the Radiology Department Dr Abdul Sat­tar Anjum as Convener, Prof of Medicines Dr Abrar Ah­mad and AMS (Admin) Dr Zahid Ahmad as members. The committee was formed under the directives of Ad­ditional Secretary SCH&ME (General) South Punjab, and it will furnish its re­port within two days. The committee was directed to submit its comprehensive report and pragmatic pro­posal regarding the mat­ter. It is worth mentioning here that five senior fac­ulty members of Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIBC) tendered mass resignation on March 26 against the second-time appointment of Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar, and Senior Registrar, Dr Ahmed Ali Ma­lik with senior medics. After the resignations, the doctors had boycotted the OPD and other services to patients.

Our Staff Reporter

