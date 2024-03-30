Open courts part of struggle against corruption: ACE DG

LAHORE - Director General Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment (ACE) Punjab Sohail Zaf­ar Chatha said on Friday that they are fighting for a corruption-free Punjab and arranging open courts is part of the ongoing struggle against corrup­tion so that problems of people could be solved on a priority basis. On the directions of the Director General An­ti-Corruption Establishment , open courts were organized in all regional and district offices of ACE across Pun­jab, in which Anti-Corruption officers directly listened to problems of peo­ple. The citizens visited open courts held at regional and district offices of ACE and expressed their issues.