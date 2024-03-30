Outlaw arrestedfor attempted sexual assault on mentally challenged girl

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police claimed to have arrested an outlaw who tried to sexually assault a mentally chal­lenged little girl at district headquarters hospital Layyah. According to a police spokesperson, a 9-year-old mentally challenged girl Amina Bibi resident of Kot Addu went to DHQ Hospital Layyah alongwith her mother to inquire about the health of her grand­mother. An outlaw named Abrar took her outside the hospital for sexual assault. CEO Health Dr Shahid Riaz said the security system of DHQ Hospital is alert and working perfectly. The police arrested the accused. He said that the security staff of the hospital had caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

15 SHOPKEEPERS HELD OVERPROFITEERING, HOARDING

Price control magistrates imposed a Rs198,500 fine and registered 10 cases against shopkeepers over illegal profiteering and hoarding. Strict ac­tion was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, and adulterators across the district. The price control magistrates inspected 5,004 shops during the last 24 hours under the directions of the deputy commissioner and 15 people were arrested. DC Mian Usman Ali said that no one was allowed to make illegal profiteering hoarding and adultera­tion. Indiscriminate action will be taken against the illegal profiteers. He directed the shopkeepers to display the official price list at prominent places.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED AFTERHITTING BY VEHICLE

A motorcyclist was killed after hitting by unidenti­fied vehicle at the rear on DG Khan Road on Friday, a rescue official said. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Muhammad, 43, a resident of Kot Addu. The body was shifted to RHC Qasba Baseera for further le­gal procedure. Chowk Qureshi police station reached out to the spot after and started investigation.