Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT, telecom sector

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for IT and Tele­communication Shaza Fatima and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Paki­stan Khazar Farhadov held discus­sions on Friday regarding matters of mutual interest and collabora­tion in the IT and telecommuni­cation sector. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan congratulated Minis­ter of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, for assuming her office, said a news release. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the IT and telecom sector. Shaza Fatima highlighted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasizing Pakistan’s high regard for its ties with Azerbaijan. She ex­pressed Pakistan’s desire to estab­lish substantial relations between the two countries in the field of IT and telecom. Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima articulated Paki­stan’s aspiration to initiate a youth exchange program with Azerbaijan.

She emphasized that the exchange of start-ups between the two coun­tries would enhance relations. She underscored the importance of starting a joint IT training program for the youth of both nations. Shaza Fatima also highlighted Pakistan’s conducive atmosphere for foreign direct investment, particularly in the IT and telecom sector. She stressed the immense potential within Paki­stan’s IT and telecom sector and as­sured full cooperation with Azerbai­jan in this field. Ambassador Khazar Farhadov acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in the IT and Telecom sec­tor, expressing Azerbaijan’s desire to further enhance ties with Paki­stan in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).