Pakistan expresses dismay over absence of Indian diplomats from Iftar dinner

1:42 AM | March 30, 2024
Pakistan expressed dismay over the absence of Indian diplomats from the Iftar dinner held for ambassadors at the Foreign Office (FO).

According to sources, despite the new government's desire for positive relations with India, the Indian High Commission displayed conduct contrary to diplomatic norms. An invitation to PM Shehbaz alongside ambassadors from other countries was given. Foreign minister Ishaq Dar hosted the dinner on March 27. 

The Indian diplomats did not even respond to the Iftar dinner invitation.

It is worth noting that former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had hosted an iftar dinner in 2022, where Indian diplomats were also in attendance. 

