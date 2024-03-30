Saturday, March 30, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” –Benjamin Franklin

Past in Perspective
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Nuremberg Trials, held between 1945 and 1949, were a series of military tribu­nals organised by the Allied powers to prose­cute prominent Nazi officials for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities committed during World War II. These trials marked the first time in history that individuals were held account­able for acts of genocide and aggression on an in­ternational scale. The trials established legal prec­edents for prosecuting war criminals, emphasising accountability, and promoting human rights, serving as a reminder of the importance of holding perpetra­tors accountable for their actions in times of conflict.

