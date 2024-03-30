The Nuremberg Trials, held between 1945 and 1949, were a series of military tribunals organised by the Allied powers to prosecute prominent Nazi officials for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities committed during World War II. These trials marked the first time in history that individuals were held accountable for acts of genocide and aggression on an international scale. The trials established legal precedents for prosecuting war criminals, emphasising accountability, and promoting human rights, serving as a reminder of the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions in times of conflict.