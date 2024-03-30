Perimeters of Security

Afghanistan can be aptly described as Terrorism Central of the world. Most major terrorist activities emanate from here. Some of the most ferocious, violent terrorist groups have found safe havens in this country, courtesy of the TTA government. The regional strategic environment thus remains perpetually vitiated and on edge.
Of late, the ISK, in particular, has demonstrated a remarkable enhancement in its capacities, and capabilities and ominously in its strategic reach. It and other Afghanistan-based terrorist groups have carried out heinous terrorist attacks in Afghanistan’s immediate neighbourhood; Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkey as well, and now in an extra-regional power, Russia too! To manage a terrorist attack, many thousands of kilometers away, reflects detailed planning, friction-free execution, enormous resources, and a very strong command and control system. (Did the IS/ISK really carry out the attack in Moscow or is it the designated fall guy providing plausible deniability to its ostensible masters?).
ISK’s choice of targets is extremely fascinating and raises enigmatic questions. What is the ultimate end state that the ISK seeks? Is it an Islamic State in Khorasan? If so, then are all its terrorist activities geared to achieve that “glorious objective”? Where do Turkey and Russia fit into all this? Where does the ISK get all the resources, the organization, the administrative and management capacities from? Who provides all the logistics, the communication wherewithal, the funding, the manpower, the sophisticated military technologies, modern weaponry, and force multipliers (like the Night Vision Devices, laser range finders, etc)? Who dictates/directs the planning, choice of targets, timings, coordination of terrorist attacks, and so on? Who provides all the intelligence, information, material, financial, and moral support necessary for such complex terrorist activities? Where does this sudden audacity and confidence emerge from? Is there a common denominator in the choice of these targets - especially Chinese (BRI-CPEC) projects in Pakistan and others in Iran, Tajikistan, Turkey, Russia etc? It all clearly points to intimate backing by some much larger, far superior organisation(s), like hostile intelligence agencies. The choice of targets (or the lack of them in certain countries), the timings, etc point towards external control, manipulation, and dictation/direction. All terrorist attacks have direct or indirect implications in the evolving regional, extra-regional geopolitical, geostrategic, and geoeconomic dimensions! Clearly, the ISK and other terrorist groups like the TTP, JuA, IMU, ETIM, etc, and their affiliates are mere tools employed to achieve specific foreign policy objectives of certain sub-regional, regional, and global powers.
Furthermore, the TTP and the BRAS too have now become even more active in Pakistan. They have recently attacked military installations in Gwadar and Turbat and have also carried out a suicide bombing of a convoy carrying Chinese workers in Bisham. Pakistan thus continues to face an ever-increasing, savage terrorist threat from its West and must take proactive measures to not only forestall these attacks but also to eliminate their bases/sources.
To that end, Pakistan must determine its perimeters of security on its western borders and act to neutralise all threats that reside therein and/or emanate from there. Of necessity, they will include territories across our borders too. At the strategic and operational levels, well-defined perimeters of security thus become imperative and must encompass all known locations of ISK, TTP, and others of their ilk.
The basic principle of net-centric warfare must be applied here. We must seek and identify targets through sensors, and provide the necessary information/intelligence to the HQs which must detail shooters to engage them at a place and time of our choosing. To that end, the sensors could be human and electronic intelligence, satellite imagery, high/medium altitude long endurance drones, aerial reconnaissance, etc. All hostile elements within the perimeter must be identified, recognised, and earmarked for relentless surveillance, reconnaissance, and neutralisation, as and when required. Their locations, training grounds, ammunition dumps, weapons magazines, etc must remain under constant observation too. Any movements from those known locations towards our borders must be tracked, followed, and engaged, pre-emptively, if needed. If hostile groups enter Pakistan, then they must be engaged at the earliest, neutralised and/or forced to disperse. The vertical dimension must be brought in - drones, both combat and reconnaissance, gunship and transport helicopters, and PAF whenever required, must be part of our tactical and operational plans. The operational level thus assumes immense importance. It must have a real-time intelligence picture of its entire perimeter of security and must disseminate the required information/intelligence downwards, as required. Furthermore, it can then engage the terrorists pre-emptively or as necessary. Pakistan’s Armed Forces, in particular our PAF, have demonstrated the necessary capabilities and capacities on more occasions than one!
At the tactical/check post level, the same methodology can be applied within the resources available. In more instances than less, the terrorists have attacked check posts or military installations - essentially static targets. Such targets can be observed, surveillance, reconnaissance carried out and proper raids planned in detail. This yields the initiative to the terrorists who decide the time, place, direction and mode of attack on them. Pakistan’s military must become more dynamic, wrest the initiative again and start dominating the AOR. It must move across the AOR in force (mobile patrolling) to project aggressiveness and power. The vertical dimension must of necessity be introduced into the battle. Our first responders, our quick reaction forces/reserves must all be air-mobile and enabled to reach the scene of a terrorist activity instantly. Our soldiers must have better equipment - better mobility preferably armoured, better night vision devices, better communication systems, longer range, heavier calibre weapons, indirect fire through mortars, etc. Our forces must dominate their AOR, retain the initiative and deal with the terrorists from a clear position of advantage and strength!
Imran Malik
The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.