Peshawar court launches Sureties Management System

PESHAWAR - District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj unveiled the Sureties Management System on Friday, with the goal of enhancing the scrutiny of surety individuals and addressing discrepancies in court bonds.
An official of the Peshawar Sessions Court explained that the courts have encountered significant challenges due to the submission of numerous bonds, often by the same individuals acting as guarantors for multiple persons across different courts concurrently.
Moreover, individuals released on bail frequently fail to appear before the court as required, leading to a backlog of pending cases.
The implementation of the Sureties Management System is anticipated to effectively tackle these challenges and streamline the process.
Under this system, the identity card information of individuals serving as guarantors for bail will be entered into the system. If the same person acts as a guarantor again, the computer system will promptly identify and display the number of bonds already registered against their identity card.