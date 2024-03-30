Saturday, March 30, 2024
Peshawar court launches Sureties Management System

Our Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj unveiled the Sureties Manage­ment System on Friday, with the goal of enhancing the scrutiny of surety individuals and addressing discrepancies in court bonds. 

An official of the Peshawar Ses­sions Court explained that the courts have encountered signif­icant challenges due to the sub­mission of numerous bonds, often by the same individuals acting as guarantors for multiple persons across different courts concur­rently. 

Moreover, individuals released on bail frequently fail to appear before the court as required, lead­ing to a backlog of pending cases. 

The implementation of the Sure­ties Management System is antic­ipated to effectively tackle these challenges and streamline the pro­cess. 

Under this system, the identi­ty card information of individu­als serving as guarantors for bail will be entered into the system. If the same person acts as a guar­antor again, the computer system will promptly identify and display the number of bonds already reg­istered against their identity card.

Our Staff Reporter

