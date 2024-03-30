Peshawar’s Mohabat Khan Mosque: a cultural gem

PESHAWAR - Peshawar, a city steeped in his­tory and strategically positioned as a gateway to the subcontinent and Central Asian states, has long been a melting pot of religious diversity. Throughout the ages, invaders and rulers have left their mark by con­structing mosques, churches, and gurdwaras, shap­ing the city’s religious landscape and influencing public opinion.

The historic Khyber Pass served as a thorough­fare for Muslim commanders and kings from Central Asian Republics and Afghanistan, who established numerous places of worship in Peshawar, fostering interfaith harmony and unity among people of vari­ous faiths.

Archaeological findings from GorKathri excava­tions have shed light on Islam’s early spread in the border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghan­istan, tracing back to the Ghaznavi dynasty’s founda­tion in Central Afghanistan in 977 AD. Subsequent rulers like Mehmud Ghaznvi extended Islamic influ­ence to Punjab after triumphing over local rulers, such as the Raja of Jaypala, at the Battle of Peshawar in 1001 AD.

The construction of mosques, both large and small, proliferated in regions like Bannu, Waziristan, and Khyber, marking the spread and establishment of Is­lam in these areas. Notable mosques, including the historic Yakagund mosque and Sheikh Habib mosque, bear testament to the enduring legacy of Muslim rul­ers in Peshawar.

The iconic Mohabat Khan mosque, blending Islam­ic and Mughal architecture, stands as a symbol of Pe­shawar’s identity. Initiated by Mughal emperor Shah Jehan and completed by King Aurangzeb Alamgir in the 17th century, the mosque underwent renova­tions over the centuries, reflecting the city’s tumul­tuous history.

Despite periods of upheaval, such as British control and subsequent renovations, Mohabat Khan mosque remains a beacon of spiritual solace for worshippers. Recent conservation efforts have aimed to preserve its architectural splendor and promote religious and cultural tourism in Peshawar. However, encroach­ments and illegal constructions threaten to diminish its exterior grandeur, prompting calls for restoration and preservation efforts to uphold its historical sig­nificance.