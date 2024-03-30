Police finalize tight security arrangements for Good Friday, Easter

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police had finalized tight security arrange­ments for Good Friday and Eas­ter, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that effective security arrangements were finalized by Rawalpindi Police for Good Friday and Easter and more than 1100 police officers were performing security du­ties. Special teams of Elite Com­mandos, Dolphin Force and Po­lice mobiles were patrolling in their respective areas.

Senior police officers were briefing the officers on duty about security arrangements.

Entry into churches would be permitted after a full body search, he said adding that the officers on duty would keep a close watch on the surrounding environment and suspicious per­sons while ensuring alert duty. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations directed the police officers to treat the worshipers with courtesy while ensuring their safety. All available resourc­es would be utilized to protect the rights of the minorities and ensure law and order, he added. Rawalpindi Police were commit­ted to protect the life and prop­erty of the citizens, the SSP said.

Police arrest 6 drug dealers with over 6 kg hashish

Rawalpindi district police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered over six kg hash­ish, said a police spokesman here on Friday. He informed that Chontra police recovered 1200 grams of hashish from the pos­session of an accused namely Tariq while Race Course police recovered 1200 grams of hash­ish from accused Saleem Khan.

Pirwadhai police recovered 1,150 grams of hashish from a drug dealer namely Waleed Saj­jad and 1050 grams of hashish from the possession of a drug peddler, Owais Ali arrested in Kalar Syedan area. New Town police managed to recover 780 grams of hashish from a drug dealer Javed and Morgah police seized 540 grams of hashish from Hamad Zahid. Separate cases were registered against all the arrested drug dealers. Senior Superintendent of Police, Opera­tions Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence. The SSP said that the drug dealers could not escape the grip of the law.

The spokesman informed that during this year, more than 600 suspects were rounded up and more than 8 tons of hashish, 05 kg heroin, 1480 grams Ice and more than 3,000 liters of alcohol were recovered.