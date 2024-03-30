Port city to get garbage transfer stations next year: Ghani

KARACHI - Under the World Bank-funded Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP), all proposed gar­bage transfer stations (GTS) in Ka­rachi are set to be completed by June of next year. These stations aim to scientifically dispose of the 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of trash generated daily in the city and launch a waste-to-energy initiative. During a visit to SWEEP, Sindh Solid Waste Man­agement Board (SSWMB), and Com­petitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project offices, Sindh Local Government Minister SaeedGhani was briefed on these civic agencies’ functioning. Ghani directed SSWMB officials to enhance coordination with other municipal agencies to im­prove sanitation in Karachi.

The CLICK project has computerized the data of 40,000 municipal service employees in Karachi, facilitating direct salary transfers to their bank accounts. Ghani urged SSWMB to conduct mass awareness campaigns to discourage waste disposal on roadsides and pro­mote the use of trash bins. Ghani em­phasized the need for continuous me­chanical sweeping of roads and swift resolution of public complaints regard­ing sanitation issues.

He also stressed the accelerated im­plementation of door-to-door waste collection to prevent trash dumping in public spaces. SSWMB’s Managing Director, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, high­lighted the need to empower field of­ficers to penalize illegal waste collec­tion and disposal practices. SWEEP’s MD ZubairChanna informed Ghani about the completion of scientific studies on waste generation and the upcoming construction of four mod­ern GTS by June next year.