Port city to get garbage transfer stations next year: Ghani

KARACHI - Under the World Bank-funded Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP), all proposed garbage transfer stations (GTS) in Karachi are set to be completed by June of next year. These stations aim to scientifically dispose of the 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of trash generated daily in the city and launch a waste-to-energy initiative. During a visit to SWEEP, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), and Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project offices, Sindh Local Government Minister SaeedGhani was briefed on these civic agencies’ functioning. Ghani directed SSWMB officials to enhance coordination with other municipal agencies to improve sanitation in Karachi.
The CLICK project has computerized the data of 40,000 municipal service employees in Karachi, facilitating direct salary transfers to their bank accounts. Ghani urged SSWMB to conduct mass awareness campaigns to discourage waste disposal on roadsides and promote the use of trash bins. Ghani emphasized the need for continuous mechanical sweeping of roads and swift resolution of public complaints regarding sanitation issues.
He also stressed the accelerated implementation of door-to-door waste collection to prevent trash dumping in public spaces. SSWMB’s Managing Director, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, highlighted the need to empower field officers to penalize illegal waste collection and disposal practices. SWEEP’s MD ZubairChanna informed Ghani about the completion of scientific studies on waste generation and the upcoming construction of four modern GTS by June next year.