Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University

HYDERABAD - More than 60 posters and logos showcasing personality and branding were put on dis­play at Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro (SEBS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jam­shoro. Themed on ‘Personal Branding Project Display’, the art works were mostly designed, digitalized and ex­ecuted by 22 students from the communication design department under the su­pervision of faculty members Mumtaz Ali Mangi, Muham­mad Zaman Bhutto and Syeda Javeria. According to a press release, the vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Ara­bella Bhutto inaugurated the display and said the students showed their creative skills and thoughts in meaning­ful compositions. She added that the posters reflect the talent, depth of ideas, cre­ative expression and market knowledge of the youth quite effectively. On this occasion, famous and successful per­sonalities from different walks of life were depicted by the students, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhut­to Shaheed, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Rashid Minhas Sha­heed, Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, Pi­lot Mariyam Mukhtiar, Muniba Mazari, Saadat Hassan Manto, Abida Parveen, Noor Jahan, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Parveen Shakir, Hina Rabani Khar, Babar Azam, Sana Mir and others were included.