Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University

March 30, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   More than 60 posters and logos showcasing personality and branding were put on dis­play at Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro (SEBS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jam­shoro. Themed on ‘Personal Branding Project Display’, the art works were mostly designed, digitalized and ex­ecuted by 22 students from the communication design department under the su­pervision of faculty members Mumtaz Ali Mangi, Muham­mad Zaman Bhutto and Syeda Javeria. According to a press release, the vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Ara­bella Bhutto inaugurated the display and said the students showed their creative skills and thoughts in meaning­ful compositions. She added that the posters reflect the talent, depth of ideas, cre­ative expression and market knowledge of the youth quite effectively. On this occasion, famous and successful per­sonalities from different walks of life were depicted by the students, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhut­to Shaheed, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Rashid Minhas Sha­heed, Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, Pi­lot Mariyam Mukhtiar, Muniba Mazari, Saadat Hassan Manto, Abida Parveen, Noor Jahan, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Parveen Shakir, Hina Rabani Khar, Babar Azam, Sana Mir and others were included.

SPSC’s Assistant Controller II arrested after court denies bail

