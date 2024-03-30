PPP calls for breaking IFI’s shackles

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday put forward suggestions for breaking free from the shackles of international financial institutions and achieving self-reliance and self-sufficiency. The Secretary General of the PPP Parliamentarians, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, proposed that in order to revive the ailing economy, immediate practical steps should be taken, culminating in the final recourse to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“All stakeholders must unite on a comprehensive action plan to break free from the clutches of international financial institutions.Governmental responsibilities should be reduced by cutting unnecessary expenditures in bureaucratic departments, thus lightening the burden on the national treasury,” he said in a media interaction here. He said federal and provincial ministries should be abolished. “Semi-governmental and non-profitable institutions should be made active through the public-private sector partnership,” he added.
Bukhari said the governments cannot run on loans and aids; all kinds of relief for the elite should be ended, diverting the focus to the responsibilities of the common people. “Documentation and tax payments should be brought into the mainstream, including foreign currency stock exchanges, transportation, industrial, and commercial sectors.The taxation system should be revamped, and government fees on residential transfers in private housing societies should be collected in the national treasury,” he contended. Bukhari emphasized that skyrocketing inflation has pushed essential items out of reach of the common people, which is a heartbreaking situation.
“Those who earn fame, respect, and wealth in the name of the country must be prepared to pay taxes. Providing equal and non-discriminatory constitutional human and economic rights to citizens is the responsibility of the government,” said the PPP leader.