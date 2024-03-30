PPP calls for breaking IFI’s shackles

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday put forward suggestions for breaking free from the shackles of international financial institutions and achieving self-reliance and self-sufficiency. The Secretary General of the PPP Parliamentarians, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, proposed that in order to revive the ail­ing economy, immediate practical steps should be taken, culminating in the final recourse to the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF).

“All stakeholders must unite on a comprehen­sive action plan to break free from the clutches of international finan­cial institutions.Govern­mental responsibilities should be reduced by cutting unnecessary ex­penditures in bureau­cratic departments, thus lightening the burden on the national treasury,” he said in a media interac­tion here. He said federal and provincial ministries should be abolished. “Semi-governmental and non-profitable institu­tions should be made active through the pub­lic-private sector part­nership,” he added.

Bukhari said the gov­ernments cannot run on loans and aids; all kinds of relief for the elite should be ended, diverting the focus to the responsibilities of the common people. “Documentation and tax payments should be brought into the mainstream, including foreign currency stock exchanges, transpor­tation, industrial, and commercial sectors.The taxation system should be revamped, and gov­ernment fees on resi­dential transfers in pri­vate housing societies should be collected in the national treasury,” he contended. Bukhari emphasized that sky­rocketing inflation has pushed essential items out of reach of the com­mon people, which is a heartbreaking situation.

“Those who earn fame, respect, and wealth in the name of the country must be prepared to pay taxes. Providing equal and non-discriminatory constitutional human and economic rights to citizens is the responsi­bility of the government,” said the PPP leader.