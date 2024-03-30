PPP’s Zubair Junejo elected unopposed from PS-80 Dadu

DADU - In the by-elections of PS-80 Dadu (Khairpur Nathan Shah), the nominated candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zubair Junejo elected unopposed. Zubair Junejo is the nephew of late Abdul Aziz Junejo, former member of Sindh Assembly.

The provincial seat of PS-80 was vacant after the death of Sindh Assembly member Ab­dul Aziz Junejo. After winning the election, on February 13, Abdul Aziz Junejo passed away in Khairpur Nathan Shah as he was under treatment for a long time. His funeral prayers was offered at his native vil­lage of Khanpur Junejo.

In the general election 2024, Abdul Aziz Junejo obtained 52131 votes against the run­ner up of the Grand Democrat­ic Alliance (GDA) candidate Karim Ali Jatoi who bagged only 43815 votes. Abdul Aziz Junejo was also elected in General Election 2018 with 52,020 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candi­date Ahsan Ali Jatoi who re­cived 38,030 votes.