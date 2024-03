KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public meeting on April 14 instead of April 4 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Sha­heed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The Jalsa scheduled for April 4 has been postponed in honor of Ramazan, and now the grand public meeting will be held on April 14 in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. The PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver an impor­tant address at the public meeting, which will be attended by people from across the country.