President calls for promoting Pak-Iran barter trade, economic ties

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has under­lined the need for promoting barter trade and economic relations with Iran for the mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.

He said that both the countries had great scope for expanding bi­lateral economic cooperation in diverse fields. The President ex­pressed these views while talking to Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Friday.

Talking to the ambassador, the President expressed his commit­ment to further strengthen bilater­al relations between the two broth­erly countries. He called for working together to overcome the common challenges faced by both sides.

The Iranian ambassador said that both Iran and Pakistan enjoyed his­torical, religious and cultural ties, which were becoming stronger with time. He emphasised the need for increasing the bilateral trade vol­ume, banking cooperation, and air and business linkages between the two countries. The ambassador fur­ther stated that Pakistan could ben­efit from the Chahbahar-Zahedan railroad for trade with Central Asia, Europe and Turkiye. He expressed the hope that the Pak-Iran relations would receive fresh impetus under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari. He also conveyed warm re­gards from the Iranian President, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, for the Pres­ident of Pakistan. Later, the am­bassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rabei, also called on President Asif Ali Zardari and con­gratulated him on assuming the of­fice. The Ambassador highlighted the atrocities and the reign of ter­ror unleashed by the Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Talking to the Palestin­ian ambassador, the President said that it was very painful to see the tragic sufferings of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. He stat­ed that Pakistan had historic ties with Palestine, and would continue to stand by its Palestinian brothers and raise its voice at all fora.

He lauded the bravery and resil­ience of the Palestinian people, who had been waging a long struggle against Israeli occupation.

The President urged the interna­tional community to make efforts for the free flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza by lifting all the barriers and ensuring the protec­tion of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.