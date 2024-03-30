Prime minister has decided to hold all ministries accountable: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday workers of political parties had an important role in the continuity of democratic process in the country.

Speaking to media after visiting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz deceased worker Attique Chaudhry’s residence, he said the PML-N had always done politics of service and it had always remained voice of its workers.

Be it courts, katcheries or police stations, Atiq Chaudhry always stood with the party everywhere, Tarar remarked. “Political workers are our asset, we have achieved success because of activists like Attique Chaudhry,” he said.

Appreciating the services of the late Attique Chaudhry, Tarar said he was a selfless worker who stood by the party even in most difficult times. He said sincere workers never compromise on principles and never sell their loyalties for petty benefits.

The minister said the faces of those who support one in difficult times were always remembered. He said he had met children and widow to condole the death of Chaudhry.

Attaullah Tarar said he had always raised the voice for workers of the party and their rights will be protected.

Answering a question, he said the economic conditions of the country were much better in the previous governments of the PML-N.

During the four-year tenure of the PTI founder, there was an economic meltdown so in the last 16-month PDM rule there had been more focus on economic recovery. He said the PML-N faced problems and difficulties and workers were always party’s asset.

He said regarding the education and employment of Attique Chaudhry’s children, the party would do suitable arrangements and his family would not be left alone.

The prime minister, he said, had decided to hold all the ministries accountable.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the ministries have been assigned goals in written documents. These goals include ending unemployment, reducing inflation and solving economic problems of the people.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would discuss this in the federal cabinet meeting. All the ministries would be answerable for their performance in the cabinet meeting, he said.