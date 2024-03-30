Private sector united for economic revival: Sheikh

KARACHI - Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has constituted a high-profile think tank of the apex body - comprising the nation’s top economic minds, governance specialists, industrialists, entrepreneurs, investors and export­ers. The body will be called FPCCI’s Think Tank on Pakistan’s Economic Revival & Growth (FPCCI-PERG) and will be chaired by Dr Gohar Ejaz, for­mer caretaker federal minister for fi­nance, revenue and investments.

Atif Ikram Sheikh maintained that the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan is unit­ed for the economic revival of Paki­stan; and, being the apex body, FPCCI has assembled an ensemble group of Pakistan’s brightest minds. The mem­bers of FPCCI-PERG will include: the veteran industrialist, Bashir Jan Mo­hammad; the capital markets czar, Arif Habib; serial entrepreneur, Mo­hammad Ali Tabba; former Presidents of FPCCI, Mian Muhammad Idrees & Ghazanfar Bilour; top exporter, Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt; CEO TDAP, Zubair Motiwala; Chairman APTMA, Asif Inam and former president La­hore Chamber, Shahzad Ali Malik.

The likes of Shahid Abdullah, Fawad Mukhtar, Maqsood Ismail, Farooq Naseem and Shahzad As­ghar Ali will also be the part of FPCCI-PERG. In-depth analysis and informed discourse will be the core values of the think tank.

The objectives of the think tank are conducting research on economic challenges & opportunities; formu­lating evidence-based policy recom­mendations for sustainable econom­ic growth and facilitating dialogue among the quadrilateral alliance of policymakers, industry, academia & civil society. Atif Ikram Sheikh ap­prised that all major sectors and industrial regions of the country will be represented by their best of the best - and, FPCCI is all-willing to kickstart a result-oriented consulta­tive process with the government on federal budget 2024 - 25 and charter of economy in the light of the recom­mendations of its think tank.