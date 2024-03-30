PTI accuses SC, IHC CJs of failing to protect judiciary

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded resignation of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Esa and Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accusing them for their indecisiveness to take action for protection of independence of judiciary and fellow judges following the letter controversy.
The party once again rejected the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the startling letter of the six IHC judges, detailing the intelligence agencies’ alleged meddling in judicial matters Addressing a press conference along with party’s legal team, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the judges of the IHC clearly stated in their “startling” letter that they repeatedly raised the issue before the Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq and even apprised the CJP Esa detailing about interference in the affairs of the judiciary and pressure exerted on them to get decisions of their choice.
Apart from Chief Justice IHC, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also been nominated in the letter; therefore, expecting justice from these persons was tantamount to murdering of justice, constitution and law, he added.
Hasan stated that all these activities had taken place when Shehbaz Sharif was the Prime Minister, and thus it would be unfair to expect fair and transparent conduct of investigation from the incumbent government. Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader and senior lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that the letter written by IHC judges was a tragic chapter in the history of Pakistan.