PTI accuses SC, IHC CJs of failing to protect judiciary

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demand­ed resignation of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Esa and Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accusing them for their indecisiveness to take action for protection of independence of judiciary and fellow judges fol­lowing the letter controversy.

The party once again rejected the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the startling let­ter of the six IHC judges, detailing the intelligence agencies’ alleged meddling in judicial matters Ad­dressing a press conference along with party’s le­gal team, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the judges of the IHC clearly stated in their “startling” letter that they repeatedly raised the is­sue before the Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq and even apprised the CJP Esa detailing about interfer­ence in the affairs of the judiciary and pressure ex­erted on them to get decisions of their choice.

Apart from Chief Justice IHC, Chief Justice of Pa­kistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also been nominated in the letter; therefore, expecting justice from these persons was tantamount to mur­dering of justice, constitution and law, he added.

Hasan stated that all these activities had taken place when Shehbaz Sharif was the Prime Minis­ter, and thus it would be unfair to expect fair and transparent conduct of investigation from the in­cumbent government. Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader and senior lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that the letter written by IHC judges was a tragic chapter in the history of Pakistan.