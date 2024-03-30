Punjab Assembly hosts orientation programme for newly elected members

LAHORE - The Provincial Assembly of the Punjab in col­laboration with the Mustehkam Parlimaan (MuP) Project implemented jointly by GIZ and the Paki­stan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), organised an orientation programme for the new­ly elected Assembly members.

The orientation aimed to equip the members with essential skills and knowledge to navigate their legislative roles effectively.

Led by esteemed facilitators, sessions covered crucial aspects including parliamentary proce­dures, legislative processes, oversight tools, and the functions of parliamentary committees. At­tended by over 145 members, the programme provided a platform for collaborative learning and exchange of ideas among the honorable members. These sessions were led by esteemed facilitators including Mr. Farhatullah Babar, Former Senator - Senate of Pakistan; Mr. Usama Khawar & Mr. Kha­lid Mehmood, Advisors to Speaker PAP; Mr. Mu­hammad Anwar, Executive Director PIPS; Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas, Deputy Team Leader and Mr. Aizaz Asif, Technical Lead, MuP.

Mr. Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer, Honourable Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab and Chief Guest, expressed his congratu­lations to the newly elected members from both treasury and opposition benches during the in­augural session of the New Members Orientation Programme. He emphasized the paramount im­portance of equipping these Honourable Members with essential skills and knowledge as they assume their roles in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, citing the collaboration with the Mustehkam Par­limaan project as a testament to their commitment to fostering democratic values and strengthening parliamentary institutions in Punjab.

Participants were briefed on various parlia­mentary oversight tools essential for ensuring transparency and accountability in government operations, empowering public representatives to effectively carry out their constitutional duties.

“The New Members Orientation Programme offered invaluable insights into parliamentary procedures and oversight mechanisms, laying a foundation for effective governance and account­ability”, this was highlighted by Mr. Farhatullah Babar, Former Senator - Senate of Pakistan in his presentation.