Saturday, March 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Qawwali evening featuring Ustad Shahid Ali Khan held at Lok Virsa

APP
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Qawwal Ustad Shahid Ali Khan entertained the audience with a devotional Qawwali performance here at Lok Virsa - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage. He performed at “Mah-e-Isar O Aman - a cultural extravaganza featuring Naat and Tilawat competition, a captivating calligraphy exhibition, and tantalizing cultural foods organized by Lok Virsa. The mesmerizing performance of Qawwali connected the audience with spiritual and cultural richness. Lok Virsa, commenced its Ramadan festivities titled ‘Maah-e-Isar O Aman’, which will run until Eid, and features a range of activities to celebrate the holy month. Each day, starting at 5 PM, the festivities will include Tilawat and Naat competitions, offering spiritual reflections, Islamic calligraphy exhibitions, and devotional Qawwali performances. Additionally, cultural food stalls were also set up, providing attendees with a taste of traditional cuisine. This initiative by Lok Virsa aims to promote cultural and spiritual engagement during Ramadan, fostering a sense of community and reverence for the holy month.

Forest guard killed, two injured in road accident

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024