Saturday, March 30, 2024
Rain-windstorm forecast forvarious parts of country: PMD

Agencies
March 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rains and windstorm with snowfall over mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, central/upper Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours. Hailstorm is also likely during the forecast period. Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Dust storm/dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of the country. Moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable points during March 29 (night) and March 30. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc. Tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist in upper parts till March 31. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in north Balochistan, Giglit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and upper/central Punjab. Partly cloudy weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Forest guard killed, two injured in road accident

Agencies

