SACM KP directs to solve problems of miners, crush plants

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister on Indus­tries, Commerce, and Technical Educa­tion, Abdul Karim Khan, has directed the concerned authorities to find use­ful solutions to the problems faced by miners and crush plants.

He issued these directives while pre­siding over a meeting regarding the is­sues encountered by crush plant own­ers in Tehsil Bara, district Khyber, at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by var­ious officials including member of the provincial assembly from dis­trict Khyber, Abdul Ghani Afridi, Special Secretary Industries, Anwar Khan, Director General (DG) Indus­tries, Kabir Afridi, Deputy Managing Director, Small Industries Develop­ment Board (SIDB) Nauman Fayyaz, and Additional Deputy Commission­er Khyber, as well as Presidents of Crush Plants and Mining Associa­tions Khyber, and representatives of Environment and Home & Tribal Af­fairs Department.