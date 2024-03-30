SACM KP directs to solve problems of miners, crush plants

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan, has directed the concerned authorities to find useful solutions to the problems faced by miners and crush plants.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the issues encountered by crush plant owners in Tehsil Bara, district Khyber, at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.
The meeting was attended by various officials including member of the provincial assembly from district Khyber, Abdul Ghani Afridi, Special Secretary Industries, Anwar Khan, Director General (DG) Industries, Kabir Afridi, Deputy Managing Director, Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Nauman Fayyaz, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber, as well as Presidents of Crush Plants and Mining Associations Khyber, and representatives of Environment and Home & Tribal Affairs Department.