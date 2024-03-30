SAU, ITC sign MoU to enhance Pakistan’s agricultural exports

HYDERABAD - In a proactive effort to bolster Pakistan’s agricul­tural exports, meet international standards and address concerns in the global market, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the International Trade Center (ITC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to intro­duce an undergraduate degree program.

The primary aim of this initiative is to provide comprehensive training to youth, ensuring that the quality and safety of local agriculture and its by-products meet global standards, while a state-of-the-art testing laboratory will also be estab­lished at Sindh Agriculture University.

The signing ceremony of the agreement between the vice chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and the ITC provincial lead Rizwan Tariq was held in the senate hall of the University on Friday.