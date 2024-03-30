Sindh announces free shuttle service to connect Orange and Green Lines in Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh government announced free shuttle service to connect pas­sengers of Orange Line with Green Line as part of the plan to merge the two public transport services of Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the transport department, which was chaired by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting discussed the ongoing and upcoming projects of transport and reviewed the progress of devel­opment of BRT Red Line.

“It’s time to initiate the proposed merger of Green Line and Orange Line,” a statement issued after the meeting quoted the provincial minis­ter as saying. “For this, a free shuttle service would be launched after Eid. The service would be available from Annu Bhai Park to Jinnah Univer­sity for Women. This would benefit a large number of people who want to avail both services for their regular movement,” he added.

Sources privy to the original plan of the merger of the two BRT proj­ects claimed that the shuttle service between the two stop of Green and Orange lines was a kind of alternative and not the one which was initially proposed. “The original plan says that the Orange Line service would ultimately culminate at Nagan Chow­rangi, using infrastructure of Green Line,” said a source.

“For that, an interchange would be developed at Board Office bus stop allowing use of Green Line tracks to the Orange Line buses to move on and culminate at Nagan Chowrangi. Since that project may take time to start and then complete, the govern­ment has come up with a makeshift arrangement to introduce shuttle service for the merger of the two projects,” the source added.

In October 2023, caretaker chief minister Syed Maqbool Baqar had in a meeting at the CM House expressed displeasure that despite having BRT system since December 2021, hun­dreds of thousands of people in Kara­chi were still deprived of availing the full benefit of the multi-billion-rupee service because of non-execution of a planned merger of two major lines — Green and Orange. The caretaker CM was informed that the delay had kept around over a million Karachiites away from enjoying an economical and comfortable travelling service. Meanwhile, Mr Memon told the meet­ing that the federal government had promised 300 buses to Sindh govern­ment worth Rs18 billion under pub­lic sector development programme (PSDP). The federal government, he said, would be pursued to ensure its commitment. The transport minister also blamed the caretaker adminis­tration of ignoring the Red Line proj­ect which caused further delay in the development of the BRT system. “But we are now focusing on Red Line and have expedited the process,” he said.

“The Sindh government is now ini­tiating project to launch intercity bus services. For that, some 500 buses would be imported. The Sindh gov­ernment plans to launch bus service from Karachi to Hyderabad, Mirpur­khas to Hyderabad, Larkana to Suk­kur and Larkana to Qambar Shah­dadkot,” he added.