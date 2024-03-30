Saturday, March 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Governor inaugurates latest machine at JDC Free Lab

Agencies
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the world’s most advanced machine at JDC Free Lab, the Snipe Diagnostic CX8 capable of performing 300 blood tests in an hour. The Governor said that the role of JDC in the welfare of the people is admirable and as a result of this spirit of humanitarian ser­vices, Zafar Abbas was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He said that we all should cooperate with JDC and other NGOs. JDC is taking initiative in every sector which is commendable, free transport service, com­puter courses and education by the organization for the convenience of people, the services in the sector are also commendable, he said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711684328.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024