Sindh steps up security

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Friday ordered to ensure tight security of mosques, Imam­barghas, public private and other im­portant buildings in the holy month of Ramazan. He directed that the solid security measures should be ensured in mosques, Imambargahs and other open places.

The Minister said that vigilant se­curity steps be made possible for the protection of the citizens on the occasion of all Friday prayer gather­ings. He said that all sensitive and important public places, government and private important buildings be put on high security alert. He also directed for sweeping and clearing of all important places by bomb dis­posal squad. Meanwhile, the Sindh Home Department has allocated Rs. 1,300,149,000 (over Rs. 1.3 billion) for the repair and improvement of 15 jails across the province. This ini­tiative aims to address infrastructure concerns and enhance overall jail conditions.

The Home Department prepared a case for approval by the Plan­ning and Development Department (PDWP). The project encompasses construction and repair work across various jails, including:

The allocated funds are designated for a variety of construction and re­pair projects aimed at enhancing the infrastructure of these jails. Specifi­cally, the plans include construction activities at Central Jail Sukkur, Cen­tral Jail Khairpur, Central Jail Larka­na, and District Jail Ghotki. Addition­ally, repairs are slated for District Jail Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Women Jail Larkana, and Sukkur Jail.

Among the proposed upgrades are the construction of an administrative block within Central Jail Karachi and the improvement of internal roads, pathways, and drainage systems in Central Jail Karachi, Central Jail Mirpur Khas, District Jail Nowshero Feroze, and District Jail Nawabshah. Notably, a significant project involves the erection of a new boundary wall exceeding 10 feet in height between District Jail Jacobabad and District Jail Sanghar.

To proceed with these initiatives, the Home Department has compiled a comprehensive case for review and approval by the Provincial De­velopment Working Party (PDWP), operating under the Planning and Development Department. Follow­ing the anticipated clearance from the PDWP, the Finance Department is poised to release the earmarked funds to facilitate the execution of these projects.

These renovation endeavors were previously put on hold by the Sindh caretaker government following the announcement of general elections. However, the recent allocation of funds signals a promising restart for these critical infrastructure en­hancements within the province’s correctional facilities.