Sound of the Underground: the busker aiming to play every London Tube stop

LONDON - Strumming his acoustic steel string guitar on a busy street in east London, 27-year-old Austra­lian singer-songwriter Dan Tredget is a man on a mission. Tredget, originally from Perth, Western Australia, is aiming to become the first person to busk at every London Underground station. With 272 stops on the network, it is a daunting task. “It’s pretty overwhelming when I look at the map sometimes, seeing how many stations I’ve got left to complete”, he told AFP shortly af­ter ticking off his 124th stop, Upton Park.