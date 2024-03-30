SPSC’s Assistant Controller II arrested after court denies bail

HYDERABAD - The Assistant Controller Examination II of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Zainul Alam was arrested here on Friday after the Anti Corruption Court denied his bail.

According to details, Alam is among 8 employees of the SPSC who were booked in an FIR for alleged­ly leaking the question paper for February 20 re­cruitment exam for BS-16 posts of the Secondary School Teacher (SST). Following the leak, the SPSC cancelled the exam and announced that a new date for the recruitment test would be announced in the month of April, 2024. More than 300,000 candidates were appearing in the test from all dis­tricts of the province. Senior Computer Operators Sajjad Ahmed Chawli and Ahsan Zaheer Abro and Naib Qasids Akbar Dahiri and Khan Muhammad Shah were among 8 staff who were booked in the FIR. The case was registered on complaint of Con­troller Examinations of SPSC Abdul Hafeez Laghari under sections 409, 411, 420, 465 and 34 of Paki­stan Penal Code (PPC).