March 30, 2024
Stakeholders back proposal for high taxes on tobacco products

INP
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Stakeholders have put their weight behind the international lender’s recent pro­posal to Pakistan to slap uniform taxes and duties on cigarettes, emphasizing the need to gener­ate maximum revenue from to­bacco sector.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently proposed a uniform taxation on tobacco sec­tor in Pakistan to tackle the signif­icant economic losses.

Former federal health minister Dr Nadeem Jan has advocated for a substantial 50 percent tax in­crease on tobacco products to con­trol their consumption, especially among youth, citing severe health concerns. His demand is based on article 6 of WHO Framework Con­vention on Tobacco Control.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has previ­ously highlighted discrepancies in the tax collection framework. Ac­cording to the SDPI report based on FBR data, Pakistan suffered a loss of Rs567 billion in revenue over the past seven years.

Forest guard killed, two injured in road accident

Pakistan’s commitment to the Framework Convention on Tobac­co Control (FCTC) underscores the importance of a unified pric­ing system for cigarettes to regu­late the industry effectively and discourage consumption.

The WHO advocates for robust tax measures to reduce tobacco consumption, citing the effective­ness of a 10 percent increase in to­bacco prices typically leads to a 4 percent decrease in overall tobac­co consumption in high-income countries and up to an 8 percent decrease in low- and middle-in­come countries.

Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK), Malik Imran Ahmed, remarked policy­makers are urged to heed to the IMF recommendations and imple­ment comprehensive tax reforms to safeguard public health and bol­ster fiscal stability.

A study conducted the Pakistan Institute of Development Econom­ics (PIDE) also highlights the dire consequences of smoking-relat­ed diseases and deaths, with costs amounting to Rs615.07 billion in 2019, equivalent to 1.6 percent of the GDP.

KP CM advisor directs to return govt assets

The recent decision by the Paki­stani government to increase the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cig­arettes has resulted in both reve­nue gains and a reduction in the rate of smoking.

