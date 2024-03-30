Stakeholders back proposal for high taxes on tobacco products

ISLAMABAD - Stakeholders have put their weight behind the international lender’s recent proposal to Pakistan to slap uniform taxes and duties on cigarettes, emphasizing the need to generate maximum revenue from tobacco sector.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently proposed a uniform taxation on tobacco sector in Pakistan to tackle the significant economic losses.
Former federal health minister Dr Nadeem Jan has advocated for a substantial 50 percent tax increase on tobacco products to control their consumption, especially among youth, citing severe health concerns. His demand is based on article 6 of WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has previously highlighted discrepancies in the tax collection framework. According to the SDPI report based on FBR data, Pakistan suffered a loss of Rs567 billion in revenue over the past seven years.
Pakistan’s commitment to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) underscores the importance of a unified pricing system for cigarettes to regulate the industry effectively and discourage consumption.
The WHO advocates for robust tax measures to reduce tobacco consumption, citing the effectiveness of a 10 percent increase in tobacco prices typically leads to a 4 percent decrease in overall tobacco consumption in high-income countries and up to an 8 percent decrease in low- and middle-income countries.
Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK), Malik Imran Ahmed, remarked policymakers are urged to heed to the IMF recommendations and implement comprehensive tax reforms to safeguard public health and bolster fiscal stability.
A study conducted the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) also highlights the dire consequences of smoking-related diseases and deaths, with costs amounting to Rs615.07 billion in 2019, equivalent to 1.6 percent of the GDP.
The recent decision by the Pakistani government to increase the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes has resulted in both revenue gains and a reduction in the rate of smoking.