Strength in Gaza

I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart and a deep sense of urgency regarding the distressing situation faced by women and children in Gaza, who are enduring unimaginable hard­ships amidst the ongoing oppres­sions imposed by the Israeli gov­ernment. The stories of these resilient individuals, struggling to survive in the midst of conflict and adversity, have touched me deeply and compelled me to speak out on their behalf.

In Gaza, women and children are not just statistics or headlines; they are mothers, daughters, sis­ters, and sons who deserve to live in safety, dignity, and peace. Every day, they face challenges that most of us can only imagine - from the constant fear of violence and dis­placement to the lack of access to basic necessities like healthcare, education, and clean water. Their resilience in the face of such adver­sity is nothing short of inspiring.

The impact of this crisis goes be­yond physical harm; it leaves last­ing scars on the hearts and minds of those affected. The trauma of living under siege, witnessing vio­lence, and experiencing loss takes a toll on the mental health and well-being of women and children in Gaza. Their dreams are often overshadowed by the harsh reali­ties of conflict and oppression.

As we discuss policies and poli­tics, let us not forget the human fac­es behind the headlines. Let us re­member the courage and strength of those who continue to persevere in the face of unimaginable chal­lenges. These women and children are not just victims; they are survi­vors, fighters, and beacons of hope in a darkened world.

It is our collective responsibili­ty as a global community to stand up for the rights and dignity of ev­ery individual, regardless of their background or circumstances. We must advocate for justice, peace, and equality for all, especially for those who are most vulnerable and marginalised.

I urge our leaders, policymakers, civil society organizations, and in­dividuals around the world to lis­ten to the voices of women and children in Gaza, to amplify their stories, and to take meaningful action to protect their rights and well-being. Let us work togeth­er towards a future where every woman and child can live free from fear, violence, and oppression.

In a world often filled with dark­ness, let us be beacons of light for those who need it most.

MUHAMMAD UMAR TARIQ,

Karachi.