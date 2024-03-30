Teacher tribute

Teachers are the backbone of nation-building, serving as the primary source of aspira­tion and inspiration for genera­tions to come through centuries. The teaching profession stands as one of the most respected world­wide, with educators embodying ultimate role models for both so­ciety and students. They assume multifaceted roles as mentors, learners, supporters, and guides, shaping communities locally and internationally.

Within the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), a semi-auton­omous organisation under the Sindh government, thousands of dedicated teachers tirelessly work to educate and empower children and communities, catalysing social change through improved access to educational opportunities. Subject teachers and early childhood care education instructors undergo rig­orous training through SEF’s spe­cialised units, equipping them to fulfil their roles with excellence.

SEF teachers meticulously plan lessons, adhere to the established Scheme of Studies (SOS), and maintain a high standard of class attendance. Regular assessments conducted by reputable institu­tions like IBA Sukkur ensure aca­demic rigor, while the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit oversees at­tendance and fosters a conducive learning environment.

With approximately 25,000 teachers serving in SEF-assist­ed schools and AALTP centres across approximately 3,000 loca­tions, the foundation, in collabo­ration with the Sindh government, is steadfast in its commitment to extend quality education to every corner of the province. Efforts are concentrated on reaching margin­alised communities, particularly those in remote and underdevel­oped regions, to ensure equitable access to education.

SEF and its school partners must continue to incentivise and support their dedicated staff by providing competitive salaries, allowances, increase their salaries and recogni­tion for their hard work and com­mitment. By investing in the wel­fare and professional development of teachers and staff, SEF furthers its mission of promoting modern, scalable approaches to quality ed­ucation throughout Sindh.

Hardworking teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future by inspiring, educating, and guid­ing students toward success. Their dedication often goes beyond the classroom, impacting lives and communities in profound ways.

FAROOQUE KHOSO,

Johi.