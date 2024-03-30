Teacher tribute

Teachers are the backbone of nation-building, serving as the primary source of aspiration and inspiration for generations to come through centuries. The teaching profession stands as one of the most respected worldwide, with educators embodying ultimate role models for both society and students. They assume multifaceted roles as mentors, learners, supporters, and guides, shaping communities locally and internationally.
Within the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), a semi-autonomous organisation under the Sindh government, thousands of dedicated teachers tirelessly work to educate and empower children and communities, catalysing social change through improved access to educational opportunities. Subject teachers and early childhood care education instructors undergo rigorous training through SEF’s specialised units, equipping them to fulfil their roles with excellence.
SEF teachers meticulously plan lessons, adhere to the established Scheme of Studies (SOS), and maintain a high standard of class attendance. Regular assessments conducted by reputable institutions like IBA Sukkur ensure academic rigor, while the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit oversees attendance and fosters a conducive learning environment.
With approximately 25,000 teachers serving in SEF-assisted schools and AALTP centres across approximately 3,000 locations, the foundation, in collaboration with the Sindh government, is steadfast in its commitment to extend quality education to every corner of the province. Efforts are concentrated on reaching marginalised communities, particularly those in remote and underdeveloped regions, to ensure equitable access to education.
SEF and its school partners must continue to incentivise and support their dedicated staff by providing competitive salaries, allowances, increase their salaries and recognition for their hard work and commitment. By investing in the welfare and professional development of teachers and staff, SEF furthers its mission of promoting modern, scalable approaches to quality education throughout Sindh.
Hardworking teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future by inspiring, educating, and guiding students toward success. Their dedication often goes beyond the classroom, impacting lives and communities in profound ways.
FAROOQUE KHOSO,
Johi.