Tehsil chairman opposes TMO’s posting 

KHYBER - Tehsil Chairman, Landi Kotal Haji Khalid has said that the posting of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) has been made without taking them onboard, which is interference in the business of Tehsil Council, therefore they reject the posting.
In a press statement, the City Mayor said that they had experienced that the recently posted TMO, Shahbaz Khan who had previously twice worked on the position, functioned the office on his own will rather than follow rules of business.
In violation of rules and regulations, he had been earlier transferred but ironically the incumbent provincial government re-imposed him on them through a conspiracy, he opined.
The irresponsible attitude of TMO, Shahbaz Khan has inflicted financial loss to the TMA, Landi Kotal he added and said posting him for the third time as TMO is step mother behavior towards them.