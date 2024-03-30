Tehsil chairman opposes TMO’s posting 

KHYBER - Teh­sil Chairman, Landi Kotal Haji Kha­lid has said that the posting of Te­hsil Municipal Officer (TMO) has been made without taking them onboard, which is interference in the business of Tehsil Council, therefore they reject the posting.

In a press statement, the City Mayor said that they had expe­rienced that the recently post­ed TMO, Shahbaz Khan who had previously twice worked on the position, functioned the office on his own will rather than follow rules of business.

In violation of rules and reg­ulations, he had been earlier transferred but ironically the in­cumbent provincial government re-imposed him on them through a conspiracy, he opined.

The irresponsible attitude of TMO, Shahbaz Khan has inflicted financial loss to the TMA, Landi Ko­tal he added and said posting him for the third time as TMO is step mother behavior towards them.