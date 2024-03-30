The Third Tranche

Economy is now everything in Pakistan, which has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the final and third tranche amounting to $1.1 billion to conclude the Stand-By Arrangement of $3 billion. On the probable approval of the agreement by the IMF’s Executive Board, Pakistan keeps its fingers crossed.
This is called respite – the postponement of the threat of sovereign default on external debts. However, this is not a solution. Pakistan has to undertake structural reforms: first, to reduce the budget deficit and, second, to reduce the trade deficit. Regarding the budget deficit, one-half of the solution is to increase revenue by broadening the tax base. Pakistan is devising policies to broaden the tax net to include exempted or sub-taxed sectors such as retailers, wholesalers, agriculturists, etc. However, Pakistan is overlooking the other half of the solution. That is, to decrease expenditure. Pakistan is not devising any policy (to make it public) to reduce non-development expenditure. This is how Pakistan’s approach is lopsided. The lopsidedness is bound to take centre stage when the range of the tax net is broadened and when the rate of tax is augmented. Lavish and unchecked spending by government functionaries may not convince people to pay taxes. Similarly, the royal lifestyle of the ruling elite may not persuade people to contribute. It means that soon the streets would be heated up.
The paradox engulfing Pakistan is that, on the one hand, the country is keeping with the legacy of the colonial past whereas, on the other hand, the country is trying to match with the needs of the modern concept of market economy.
Pakistan has to re-study the concept of a market economy which runs on the principles of liberalisation, deregulation, and privatisation, besides competition. These principles militate against the penchant for controlling the economy and, by extension, regulating society. Pakistan’s state structure is reluctant to lose its grip on society just like a colonial power refuses to set a colony free. Though Pakistan’s constitution enshrines sufficient desired freedom to society, however the state structure controls society through the handling of the economy. For instance, the ritual of protocol consumes revenue but it does not leave onlookers uninfluenced – of the power of might. Spend taxpayers’ money to sway the same taxpayers. Pakistan is reluctant to the privatisation of the Pakistan Railways and Pakistan International Airline (PIA), as their privatisation would reduce the size and power of the state structure. Of them, Pakistan is trying its best to save the Railways from privatisation by inviting China to invest in this sector, but Pakistan is facing problems in inviting a similar interest in the PIA. No Arab country is attracted, not even the United Arab Emirates. Hence, the PIA has to go. Generally speaking, privatisation would be the beginning of the deterioration in the desire to control society.
In April, Pakistan would be opening negotiations on seeking the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), thereby making reliance on the IMF compulsory. After receiving the disbursable amount permissible under the third tranche, Pakistan would be transitioning to any EFF. In the agenda of the IMF, nowhere is this enshrined that the organisation can refuse to extend loans to a seeking country. This is where the catch lies. The IMF may reprimand a country economically but it cannot refuse a loan. Pakistan is the best bettor. What the IMF could not do in the current bailout package, the IMF would do in the EFF which would precede the budget in June. Low growth and high inflation would be the hallmark of the budget. It simply means that the EFF is bound to facilitate a kind of budget that would reset the trajectory of Pakistan’s economy and hence Pakistan’s society. The combination of low growth and high inflation is sufficient to transform society – to make it come out of the clutches of the state structure. Under the influence of the IMF’s EFF, Pakistan is bound to be transformed from a semi-Socialist republic to at least a semi-Capitalist democracy. The socialist way of governance cannot last long.
There are surfacing hitches in the smooth running of Pakistan. The Centre’s gesture of disrespect to female Baloch protestors is bound to haunt the country. The protestors endured cold wind and rain but remained steadfast under the open sky in December and January in Islamabad. Their will was tested. They should not have been maltreated. The Centre should not have let Dr Mahrang Baloch, who was leading the protest, go empty-handed back to Turbat, Balochistan. It is not only that the Baloch youth are annoyed, it is also that the Pashtun youth are infuriated. Finding the ground ready, the Tehreke Taliban Pakistan is gathering strength, under one ruse or the other. In fact, Pakistan’s western half is in revolt. What economic prospects can be visualised is anybody’s guess.
In short, Pakistan has to do economic recovery, but the challenges are both multiple and immense. Most corners are open. Some challenges come naturally with history, others are contrived. Perhaps, experimenting with obvious danger is an entrenched practice. One wishes, the situation would not spin out of control.
Dr Qaisar Rashid
The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at qaisarrashid@yahoo.com