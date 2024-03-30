Three robbers, citizen killed in Karachi incidents

Three alleged robbers were killed and a citizen lost his life on resistance in separate incidents here on Wednesday, Dunya news reported.

In the first incident in Gulistan-e-Johar, robbers killed a citizen on resistance and fled resorting to firing in the air. But citizens managed to catch one of their accomplices and beat him to death.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation after sending the dead bodies to hospital. The citizen was identified as Syed Zubair.

In the second incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, two suspected robbers were killed in an encounter with police whereas their accomplice was arrested after being injured in the encounter.

Police seized weapons and a stolen bike and started investigation after shifting the dead bodies to hospital.

In the third incident in North Nazimabad, a bandit was arrested after an encounter with police whereas his accomplice escaped. Police seized arms and looted valuables from the arrested bandit.