Traders rile over Qissa Khwani Bazaar blockade for traffic

PESHAWAR - Traders in Peshawar have expressed their dissatis­faction over the closure of Qissa Khwani Bazaar for traffic by the city district government authorities.

Malik Mehr Elahi, President of Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told journalists that the ad­ministration shut down the historic bazaar under the pretext of renovation.

“This closure, which occurred during a time when Eid shopping has been ongoing, is causing inconven­ience to both traders and customers,” he added.

Mehr Elahi emphasised the importance of address­ing the concerns of traders and urged the adminis­tration to initiate such renovation projects in con­sultation with stakeholders. He warned of protests by traders if their reservations were not addressed promptly.

He said that although the renovation work was ini­tially scheduled to commence after Ramazan, the ad­ministration proceeded with the closure despite di­rectives from Peshawar mayor not to block the area.

Meher Elahi said that during a meeting with the mayor, the trader leaders discussed their reserva­tions regarding the administration’s actions.

For generations, Qissa Khwani, literally trans­lated as the story-tellers bazaar, has been the soul of Peshawar’s existence. Its name derives from a rich tradition where traders from Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent would gather in the bustling tea houses of the market, sharing tales and anecdotes.

On April 23, 1930, British Indian Army troops fired upon a gathering of anti-colonial demonstra­tors at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar, resulting in the trag­ic deaths of approximately 400 individuals. Later, a martyrs’ memorial in the marketplace is reminiscent of the same incident.