Traders rile over Qissa Khwani Bazaar blockade for traffic

PESHAWAR - Traders in Peshawar have expressed their dissatisfaction over the closure of Qissa Khwani Bazaar for traffic by the city district government authorities.
Malik Mehr Elahi, President of Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told journalists that the administration shut down the historic bazaar under the pretext of renovation.
“This closure, which occurred during a time when Eid shopping has been ongoing, is causing inconvenience to both traders and customers,” he added.
Mehr Elahi emphasised the importance of addressing the concerns of traders and urged the administration to initiate such renovation projects in consultation with stakeholders. He warned of protests by traders if their reservations were not addressed promptly.
He said that although the renovation work was initially scheduled to commence after Ramazan, the administration proceeded with the closure despite directives from Peshawar mayor not to block the area.
Meher Elahi said that during a meeting with the mayor, the trader leaders discussed their reservations regarding the administration’s actions.
For generations, Qissa Khwani, literally translated as the story-tellers bazaar, has been the soul of Peshawar’s existence. Its name derives from a rich tradition where traders from Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent would gather in the bustling tea houses of the market, sharing tales and anecdotes.
On April 23, 1930, British Indian Army troops fired upon a gathering of anti-colonial demonstrators at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar, resulting in the tragic deaths of approximately 400 individuals. Later, a martyrs’ memorial in the marketplace is reminiscent of the same incident.