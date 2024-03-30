US stands with Pakistan to tackle challenges, Biden writes to Shehbaz

United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights: Joseph R. Biden Jr.

ISLAMABAD - United States President Joe Biden in his first communication with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after assumption of PM Office conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected government of Pakistan.

In his letter to the prime minister, President Biden reiterated the US’ unwavering commitment to standing alongside Pakistan in confronting the most pressing challenges facing the world and the region.

He also emphasised the shared vision of prioritizing public health protection, economic development, and education, affirming the commitment to advancing these goals in tandem, a press release of Prime Minister Office said on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of the enduring partnership between the peoples of the United States and Pakistan, President Biden said the partnership was critical to ensuring the security of the world and the people.

Moreover, President Biden emphasized the continued collaboration between the two nations under the USPakistan Green Alliance Framework, aiming to bolster environmental improvements and sustainable development initiatives. He also assured to continue support for Pakistan’s endeavors in sustainable agriculture, water management, and recovery efforts following the devastating 2022 floods.

President Biden reaffirmed the joint commitment to upholding human rights and promoting inclusive development, signaling a strengthened partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

“The close relations established between the people of the two countries will further strengthen,” the president added.

The US Embassy in Islamabad also shared the letter on its website The letter says, “The enduring partnership between our na­tions remains critical to ensur­ing the security of our people and people around the world—and the United States will con­tinue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing glob­al and regional challenges of our time.” “That includes advanc­ing our shared vision for a fu­ture of greater health security, economic growth, and access to education for all. Through our U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, we will also contin­ue to strengthen our climate re­silience, support sustainable agriculture and water manage­ment, and assist with Pakistan’s recovery from the devastating floods in 2022. And, the Unit­ed States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote prog­ress.” “Together, we will contin­ue to forge a strong partnership between our nations, and close bond between our people.”