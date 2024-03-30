Uzbekistan’s ambassador meets commerce minister

ISLAMABAD - Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Us­manov and Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday forged path for enhanced economic and trade relations. Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, aiming to elevate economic relations be­tween the two nations, said a press release issued here. Usmanov praised Minister Jam’s experience in politics and expressed confidence in his ability to enhance bi­lateral trade. Stressing the longstanding friendly ties be­tween Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Usmanov emphasized the necessity of bolstering economic cooperation across various sectors through business to business and gov­ernment to government agreements. Uzbekistan’s for­eign minister and deputy trade secretary have planned to visit Pakistan soon for B2B and G2G discussions aimed at boosting trade, he added. Highlighting the potential in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, building mate­rials, textiles, and leather, Usmanov underscored the im­portance of tapping into these opportunities.