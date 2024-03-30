Wheat procurement begins in district Sanghar, no role of middlemen: DC

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has announced the commencement of wheat pro­curement in the district, stating that he will personally oversee the process and the distribu­tion of “Bardana” will start after verification by revenue officers.

According to a handout is­sued on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar in­formed that 0.7m bags of wheat will be procured in the district, alongside a substan­tial quantity of wheat and bardana of the previous sea­son is also available in ware­houses. Dr. Khowaja further elaborated that due to favor­able weather conditions and adequate water availability for irrigation, wheat cultiva­tion has been carried out on 0.5m hectares in the district, resulting in a bumper crop.

Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting with offi­cials of food and revenue de­partments yesterday, issuing directives that the distribu­tion of bardana will take place after verification by revenue officers, and thirty percent of wheat procurement will be sourced directly from farmers, with no role for middlemen.

District Food Controller (DFC) Vishnu Das informed the meeting that currently 12,000 bags of wheat are available in government ware­houses in the district, along with last year’s bardana stock. He said 37 procurement cen­ters have been established, while 0.7m bags of wheat will be procured. There was an abundance of wheat exceed­ing the target in the district, thus there was no need to en­force the food act, he added. The concerned officers of food and revenue departments also participated in the meeting.