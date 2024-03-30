Women empowerment nucleus of US mission efforts: Kristin Hawkins

LAHORE - US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins has said that women em­powerment has been the nucleus of their efforts at the Consulate and women participa­tion is encouraged through exchange programs, educational scholarships and internship programs.

In an interview in connection with Women’s History Month here on Thursday, she said the U.S. Mission shares the belief that gender equity is essential to economic growth and development, democracy, and politi­cal stability in all societies.

About the Women’s History Month, Kristin Hawkins said the month of March, besides observing Interna­tional Women’s Day on March 8, was commemorated throughout the United States and other countries to celebrate the strengths, resilience and accomplishments of women across all sectors ranging from busi­ness, academia, sports and others.

To a question, she said her efforts towards empowerment of women were not limited to Women’s History Month only as women-centered initia­tives occupy the whole calendar, add­ing that it is not only about celebrating women but making them indepen­dent, vocal, self-sufficient and leader.

Charismatic Kristin Hawkins, pas­sionate about women empowerment and cultural preservation in Punjab, said “during the past 20 years, the US Mission Pakistan has funded 35 cultural preservation projects worth $8.4 million through the AFCP,” add­ing costing approximately one mil­lion dollars, 20 out of these projects are in Punjab and scores of young women have been involved in these projects to revive and restore the past galore of architectural wonders side by side their male counterparts.

She said a US-funded internship program in conservation techniques for local youths to acquire market­able skills has provided opportunity to girls at the Lahore Fort and Wazir Khan Mosque, adding the program is intended to make the youth more resourceful.

“Fulbright Scholarship, Interna­tional Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP), Student Exchange Programs and multiple High school scholar­ships are different opportunities offered to young girls to make their mark,” the diplomat said.

Meena Arham, a conservationist and team lead at the Wazir Khan Mosque Restoration Project, told APP that she has been part of the Agha Khan Cultural Services in Pakistan (AKCSP) in Pakistan since 2014, adding that she feels em­powered empowered to work on the restoration of a centuries-old architectural heritage site like the Wazir Khan Mosque. Zeina Naseer, a conservation scientist at AKCSP, has been heading conservation and restoration of the 1600 feet long historic Picture Wall and Sheesh Mahal at the Lahore Fort. She takes pride in the fact that their work will be a beacon for generations to come, adding the US-funded intern­ship program will usher in a bright future for young professionals.

In her message to Pakistani girls and women, in connection with the Women’s History Month, Consul General Hawkins said, “just keep it up. You can achieve great things whether you want to be a professor, doctor, engineer, lawyer, politician or go into business. Look to connect with others in your community and set high goals in life. I am very con­fident that the girls and women in Pakistan can achieve whatever they set their eyes on.”